FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Reduced by Analyst

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NYSE LW opened at $78.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

