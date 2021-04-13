FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Raised by Analyst

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $252,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

