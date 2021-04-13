Fusion Trading Down 2% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $68.20 million and $2.20 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,585,238 coins and its circulating supply is 50,015,482 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

