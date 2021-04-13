Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $22.00. 10,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,187,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

