Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Best Buy comprises about 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,422. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,028,419.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,570.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

