Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

