Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,909. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

