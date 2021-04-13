Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,822 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 223,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

