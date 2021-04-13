Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

