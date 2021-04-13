Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 297,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,491,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

