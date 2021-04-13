Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 297,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,491,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

