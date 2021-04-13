Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

