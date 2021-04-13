FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. Equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

