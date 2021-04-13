Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

