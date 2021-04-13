Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRLN. Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.
