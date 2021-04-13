Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRLN. Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

