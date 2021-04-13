Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 58,120 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

