Founders Capital Management LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 4.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $19,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,323 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,266 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. 8,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,597. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.