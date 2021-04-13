Founders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 579.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,868. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.