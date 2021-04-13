Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

