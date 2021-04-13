Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 4.1%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.22. 5,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,320,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $685.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,972 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

