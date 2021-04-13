ForTube Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $72.11 million and $129.98 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041878 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

