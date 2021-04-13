FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 82.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 809.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.54 and its 200 day moving average is $486.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

