FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

