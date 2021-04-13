FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

