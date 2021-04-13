FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 13,668 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

KYN opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.