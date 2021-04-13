FNSC Holdings Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$48.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$26.10 and a 12 month high of C$52.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1665997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

