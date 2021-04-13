Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $104.66 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

