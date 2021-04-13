Flowchain Reaches One Day Volume of $9,166.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $55,784.66 and $9,166.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

