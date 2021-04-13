Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

