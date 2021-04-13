Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Five Star Senior Living worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 71,262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

FVE stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.03 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

