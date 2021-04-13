First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,461. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 309,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter.

