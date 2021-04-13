First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.