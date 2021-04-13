First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.14% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

