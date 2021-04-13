First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FTAG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

