First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,137,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 2,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

