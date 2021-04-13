First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $916.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

