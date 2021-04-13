First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$26.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.99. 593,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,223. The company has a market cap of C$17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.76 and a 52 week high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.84%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

