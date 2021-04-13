First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $200.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

