First PREMIER Bank Has $32,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.