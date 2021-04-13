First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 831 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,253. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

