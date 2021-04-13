First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 59,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,293,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

