First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $807,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,201,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $340.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

