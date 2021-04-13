First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires Shares of 2,661 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,945. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.