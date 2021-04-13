First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 287,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

