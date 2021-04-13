First Hawaiian Bank Sells 101 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $345.10 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.46 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

