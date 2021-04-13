First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $505.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.05. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

