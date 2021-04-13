First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

