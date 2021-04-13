First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,639 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.