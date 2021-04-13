First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FSLF)

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:FSLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.