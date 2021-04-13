FinNexus (FNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.31 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $13.31 million and $4.79 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

