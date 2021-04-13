Financial Review: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

This table compares Texas Instruments and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 12.31 $5.02 billion $5.24 36.72 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.85 $301.45 million $3.47 22.28

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Texas Instruments and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 8 15 0 2.41 Dialog Semiconductor 0 8 4 0 2.33

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $171.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.08%. Given Texas Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.24% 61.05% 28.06% Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Dialog Semiconductor on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.